MP: Flood situation improving; 14,000 living in relief camps, says minister

The flood situation in Madhya Pradesh was improving following which no rescue operation was undertaken on Sunday, while nearly 14,000 people were living in over 230 relief camps in the affected districts, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of the Gwalior-Chambal region in the morning and said the area had ''not witnessed such devastation in the last 40 years''.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Mishra said, "No rescue operation is underway today in the flood-hit areas now due to an improvement in the situation. All those trapped in the floods have been rescued and shifted to relief camps. Around 14,000 people are living in 237 camps in the flood districts of the state.'' He said there was a forecast of rain in Morena, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, and Sheopur districts on Sunday. Meanwhile, Scindia undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters in Gwalior before the survey, Scindia said the region had not witnessed such devastation in the past four decades. "But, around 15,000 people have been rescued as the state and the Centre worked together. The relief work is being intensified," said the BJP Rajya Sabha member, who is the scion of the former royal family of Gwalior. He said relief material was being sent to the flood-hit districts. "The government is keeping an eye on the situation. The infrastructure (repair and restoration) work will be carried out at a fast pace in the flood-hit areas," he said. Earlier, Scindia flagged off relief material trucks to the flood-hit areas of Sheopur districts. He also held a meeting with the elected representatives and administrative officials in Gwalior. He is scheduled to go to Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashok Nagar by helicopter and then visit nearby flood-hit areas by road.

At least 24 people died and thousands were evacuated to safety as rains lashed the Chambal-Gwalior region of north Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)