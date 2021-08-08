Development works worth over Rs 10 lakh cr completed in 5 yrs in Guj: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said his government completed development works worth over Rs 10 lakh crore in the state in the last five years, and this was achieved as the government remained committed to transparency and decisiveness.

Speaking at a function to mark the completion of his five years as chief minister, Rupani said his government had taken 1,700 to 1,800 decisions in nearly 1,800 days under his watch as the CM.

Rupani became the chief minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections ''Today, we have a budget of Rs 2.25 lakh crore. In the last five years, works worth over Rs 10 lakh crore were done by our government. Even today as per my CM Dashboard, works worth Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in Gujarat, and this keeps increasing every year,” Rupani said.

He claimed that when the Congress was in power in the state, the annual budget used to be around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore and projects for which foundations stones were laid remained hanging for decades.

He cited an example of the Narmada Dam project, the foundation stone for which was laid in 1960, but work got completed in 2017, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the way his government works, the CM said, ''At its root is the transparency and honesty. We use every penny that belongs to the public for their benefit, so that all tax money goes to them. This is why the works show for themselves and the public's expectation is met.'' On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 471 developmental works worth Rs 5,001 crore in cities of Gujarat as part of his government's 'Shehari Jan Sukhakari Diwas' (urban public welfare day).

Talking about the urban development works, Rupani said the state government has approved more than 425 town planning schemes in the last five years. ''Not a single development plan is pending approval in my department. In the past, they'd remain without approval for decades,'' he claimed. ''The Congress only caused discord, but did not let development take place. It opposes development, and people have shown it its place,'' the senior BJP leader said.

Rupani said his government works with transparency, honesty and by focusing on the public's well-being.

“We are not a thick-skinned government, but sensitive, and understand and give priority to the concerns, difficulties faced by the people. This is the reason we have taken development in all directions, to the last person...we have undertaken sustainable development,'' he said.

The chief minister further said indecisiveness halts development. ''In the past, projects that should have been completed 20-25 years ago were halted due to lack of decisiveness. To take a decision, one needs honesty. We have taken decisions with an open heart, and that is how the wheel of development has moved so fast,” he said. Rupani asked urban local bodies to approach the government with projects as it has no shortage of funds. On the occasion, he also handed over cheques worth Rs 1,000 crore to various urban local bodies of the state.

