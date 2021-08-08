Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no casualties

A blaze broke out at a godown here on Sunday, fire officials said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident. A call about the fire in the godown in the Peeragarhi Chowk area was received around 1.30 pm and 15 tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

