Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no casualties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A blaze broke out at a godown here on Sunday, fire officials said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident. A call about the fire in the godown in the Peeragarhi Chowk area was received around 1.30 pm and 15 tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

