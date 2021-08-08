Left Menu

Heavy rains lash Chandigarh and surrounding areas

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, providing relief to the people from sultry weather conditions.

Heavy showers also lashed its adjoining towns -- Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana, officials said.

Motorists had to slow down the speed of their vehicles as many roads were flooded with water for some time.

Sultry weather had prevailed at many places in Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh during the past few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

