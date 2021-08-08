Left Menu

Rains: Crops on 20.2k hectares in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli damaged

Over 100 hectares of cotton cultivation were damaged in Sironcha tehsil in Gadchiroli, he said.Of the agricultural land washed away, 248.3 hectares were located in 20 villages in Saner in Nagpur, and 1,716 hectares in 76 villages in Rajura, Jivati, Ballarpur and Korpana tehsils of Chandrapur, he added.A final report on the damage caused to farm produce by the rains is awaited from the state revenue department, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:31 IST
Rains: Crops on 20.2k hectares in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli damaged
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall between June 21 and 23 damaged crops on an area of 20,274 hectares in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra, with cotton, tur, soybean, maize, and vegetables being the worst hit, agriculture officials said on Sunday. As per initial estimates by the agriculture department, 1,964 hectares of land in 96 villages were washed away in flooding caused by the rains, they added. In Nagpur, rains damaged crops on 9,176.55 hectares spread over 126 villages in Kamptee, Saoner, Kalmeshwar, Ramtek, and Hingna tehsils, while the destruction of produce was spread over 10,579.65 hectares in 155 villages in Warora, Chimur, Rajura, Jivati, and Gondpipari tehsils in Chandrapur, an official said.

''Cotton, tur, and soybean planted on 418.70 hectares in Seloo and Samudrapur in Wardha were destroyed. Over 100 hectares of cotton cultivation were damaged in Sironcha tehsil in Gadchiroli,'' he said.

Of the agricultural land washed away, 248.3 hectares were located in 20 villages in Saner in Nagpur, and 1,716 hectares in 76 villages in Rajura, Jivati, Ballarpur, and Korpana tehsils of Chandrapur, he added.

A final report on the damage caused to farm produce by the rains is awaited from the state revenue department, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021