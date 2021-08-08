Odd News Roundup: Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest; Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest

Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.

Belgian collects a treasure trove of 60,000 vintage tin boxes

The colorful tins piled high around Belgian collector Yvette Dardenne used to contain goods ranging from chocolates, toffees, coffee and rice to tobacco, talc, and shoe polish, and come from as far away as India. Yvette Dardenne, 83, has accumulated almost 60,000 vintage tin boxes from all over the world since starting her collection some 30 years ago.

