World News Roundup: Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia after mediation offer rejected; Singapore to tweak foreign worker policies amid local job concerns and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sudan recalls ambassador to Ethiopia after mediation offer rejected

Advertisement

Sudan recalled its ambassador to neighboring Ethiopia on Sunday, frustrated by the stance of Ethiopian officials whom it said were refusing Sudan's offer to mediate in the ongoing conflict in Tigray. "Ethiopia will improve its position if it considered what Sudan could do. ..instead of completely rejecting all of its efforts," a statement from the foreign ministry read.

Singapore to tweak foreign worker policies amid local job concerns

The Singapore government will adjust foreign worker policies to address concerns among locals over competition for jobs, even as the global business hub remains open to talent from overseas, its prime minister said on Sunday. "We have to adjust our policies to manage the quality, numbers, and concentrations of foreigners in Singapore," Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Message. "If we do this well, we can continue to welcome foreign workers and new immigrants, as we must.

Exclusive-Peru's new govt eyes natural gas, hydroelectric sectors for public companies

Peru's new Prime Minister Guido Bellido told Reuters on Saturday that the state plans to participate in key industries, including natural gas and new hydroelectric projects, under a new leftist administration. Bellido, the top aide to newly inaugurated President Pedro Castillo, said the government will also seek to create new public companies, a shift for the Andean nation which in recent decades has focused on divesting its state-controlled corporations.

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities.

Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz, leaving government forces hanging onto control of the airport and their own base, a provincial assembly lawmaker said on Sunday.

U.N. condemns Zimbabwe child marriages as girl dies after giving birth

The United Nations has condemned the practise of child marriage in Zimbabwe following the death of a 14-year-old girl after she gave birth at a church shrine, an incident that caused outrage among citizens and rights activists. The case has brought to the fore the practice of child marriage within Zimbabwe's apostolic churches, which also allow polygamy.

Top Houthi negotiator says no point in meeting new U.N. envoy now

The chief negotiator for Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it would be futile to hold talks with the United Nations' new special envoy for Yemen without movement on the group's key conditions under stalled peace efforts. The appointment of Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg on Friday as the new U.N. envoy comes as the United Nations and the United States struggle to secure a breakthrough to end more than six years of war between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition that backs Yemen's recognized government.

Blaze ravages Evia island on sixth day of Greek wildfires

Thousands of people have fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia as wildfires burned uncontrolled for a sixth day on Sunday, and ferries were on standby for more evacuations after taking many to safety by sea. Fires that had threatened northern suburbs of Athens in recent days died back. But the blaze on Evia, a large island east of the capital, quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest across its northern part, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.

German Greens co-leader defends embattled chancellor candidate

The co-leader of Germany's Greens on Sunday defended the party's candidate for chancellor at next month's federal election, and brushed off suggestions that he should replace her after she made a string of costly mistakes. The ecologists briefly surged in the polls to overtake Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc after they named Annalena Baerbock as their chancellor candidate in April, but have since waned.

Biden envoy told Brazil's Bolsonaro important not to undermine elections - source

When U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday, he brought a message from Washington: Don't mess around with elections. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the Biden administration raised concerns over Bolsonaro's unfounded claims of fraud in Brazil's all-electronic voting system and his threat not to accept the results of next year's election if the system is not changed.

Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists

Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern humans than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday. Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)