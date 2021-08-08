Micro earthquakes reported along Telangana-AP border

Micro earthquakeswere reported on Sunday at three locations bordering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, scientists at National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) here said.

Chief Scientist and Head of Seismology of NGRI, Sri Nagesh said the magnitudes of the earthquakes were 2.3, 2.7 to 3 on the richter scale, indicating mildness of the tremors which occurred between 7.53 am and 8.15 am.

Though there was no loss of property due to the earthquakes, people panicked and ran out of their houses.

''We call them micro earthquakes. There would not be any loss of lives or properties due these earthquakes,'' Nagesh told PTI.

These micro earthquakes are called tectonic earthquakes.

Tremors were felt at two places in Suryapet District of Telangana and Pulichintala in Guntur d istrict of AP.

Pulichintala area has been witnessing mild seismic activity for the past nearly two years with 4.6 on richter scale recorded at one point of time, the scientist added.PTI GDK ROH ROH

