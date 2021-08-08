Left Menu

Heavy rains lash Chandigarh; parts of Haryana, Punjab also receive showers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:17 IST
Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, providing some relief to the people from sultry weather conditions.

Adjoining towns Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana) also witnessed heavy showers.

Traffic movement slowed down as many roads were flooded with rainwater for some time.

Sultry weather has prevailed at many places in Punjab and Haryana, including common capital Chandigarh, during the past few days.

According to the Meteorological department office here, while Chandigarh received 30.2 mm rain, Ambala recorded 15 mm, Karnal 10.6 mm, Rohtak 19 mm, Gurgaon 28 mm, Amritsar and Ludhiana 2 mm each and Patiala 1 mm.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius during the day.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 33.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 32.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 31.5 degrees Celsius and Gurgaon 32.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 35 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.4 degrees Celsius and Patiala 34.2 degrees Celsius.

