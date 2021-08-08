Delhi: DDA asks Centre if compensatory afforestation for some projects can be done in nearby states

In view of a shortage of land in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked the Union Environment Ministry if compensatory afforestation can be done in adjoining states if forest land is acquired in the city for Central projects. The ministry's Forest Advisory Committee discussed the issue in June-end and requested additional information from the forest department and the DDA to ascertain how the proposal for relaxed compensatory afforestation norms can impact the city's green cover. ''There is very limited vacant land available in Delhi. Being a capital city, it is primarily an urbanized area. Most of the area identified as recreational green under the Master Plan has already been used either as parks or for plantations. So, the availability of green areas for CA (compensatory afforestation) is very limited. Other vacant land parcels in Delhi, in whatever limited quantities available, need to be kept reserved for public utilities,'' a DDA official said.

Now, almost all areas covered under plantation in Delhi, including non-forest land, are being treated as ''deemed forests'' by the forest department if it has more than 100 trees per acre area or per km of a road, he said.

Therefore, most of the green areas, where a proposal for any development project is being taken up, require clearance under FCA for which non-forest land, equivalent to the area of deemed forest, is needed for CA, the official said.

According to the guidelines issued under the Forest Conservation Act, compensatory afforestation is to be raised on suitable non-forest land, equivalent to the area proposed for diversion, at the cost of the user agency.

Compensatory afforestation can also be raised on degraded land, twice in extent of the forest area diverted, in case of the projects implemented by the central government or its public sector undertakings.

The guidelines also state that in exceptional cases where land for compensatory afforestation (CA) is not available in the same state or Union Territory, non-forest or degraded land for CA can be identified in any other state or union territories for projects of the central government or Public Sector Undertakings.

The official quoted above said the DDA has sought to know from the ministry if compensatory afforestation for central government projects can be carried out in nearby states ''as we have been finding it very difficult to identify non-forest land in Delhi''.

In its latest meeting, the FAC observed that any relaxation in the compensatory afforestation norms will ''ultimately lead to reduction in forest cover of Delhi which is not a desirable situation for residents of Delhi in the present and in the future''.

It has asked the Delhi forest department and the DDA to provide detailed information on the comparative average percentage of the green cover in major cities elsewhere in the world and in Delhi.

The FAC also asked for additional information to ascertain how the relaxation of norms can impact the green cover contemplated in the Draft Master Plan of Delhi and the draft Blue Green Policy.

''Further, the GNCTD and the DDA shall also get a study conducted by a multidisciplinary team of experts from reputed institutions like IIT-Delhi, TERI, etc. to explore the extent to which compensatory afforestation land will be available in the immediately adjoining states that would provide as many ecological services to Delhi had the CA been done within the geographical limits of Delhi State,'' the minutes of the meeting read.

Last year, the DDA had requested the Delhi forest department to revise the compensatory plantation norms -- 10 saplings to be planted for every tree felled -- under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, due to a shortage of land for compensatory plantation in the capital.

According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) report released in 2019, Delhi's green cover, comprising forest and tree cover, is 324 sq km or 21.9 percent of the total area at present. It was 305.4 sq km or 20.6 percent in 2017.

The city government has set an ambitious target to increase it to 25 percent in the next three years.

