Heavy rains lash Delhi, lead to waterlogging, traffic jams

As heavy rains lashed the national capital on Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi received 15.4 mm rainfall in the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 96 percent and the minimum temperature at 26.8 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

The rains led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about traffic snarls across the city.

The national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 percent of the long-period average -- in August.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies for Monday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

