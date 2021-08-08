Left Menu

Delta variant found in 80% samples sent for genome sequencing by Delhi govt in last 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:59 IST
Delta variant found in 80% samples sent for genome sequencing by Delhi govt in last 3 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the Delhi government in the last three months, according to official data.

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises Covid management policies for the capital, the health department shared that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been detected in 83.3 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi in July.

In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7 per cent and 88.6 per cent of the samples, respectively. In April, it was found in 53.9 per cent of the samples.

The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far.

The Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) has been detected in 947 samples.

Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as ''variants of concern'' by the World Health Organisation.

The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries.

It was majorly behind the deadly second Covid wave that infectied lakhs and killed thousands in the country. The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021