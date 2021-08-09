Science News Roundup: Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists
Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday. Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Neanderthals
- earth
- Malaga
ALSO READ
Olympics-Tennis-Top seed Barty downed by Spain's Sorribes Tormo
Olympics-Water polo-Spain stun champions Serbia as Croatia, Italy win big
Oyarzabal key for Spain at Olympics, just like at Euro 2020
Olympics-Basketball-Spain edges Korea in first game of women's group play
Olympics-Basketball-Spain edges S.Korea as women's action tips off