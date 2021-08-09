Left Menu

Heavy rain in Sichuan causes economic losses, houses collapse - state media

Heavy rain in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has caused 250 million yuan ($38.57 million) in economic damage, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported late on Saturday. There were 45 houses that collapsed and 118 that were severely damaged, the broadcaster added. China typically receives its highest rainfall in the summer.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-08-2021 05:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 05:43 IST
Heavy rain in Sichuan causes economic losses, houses collapse - state media
  • Country:
  • China

Heavy rain in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has caused 250 million yuan ($38.57 million) in economic damage, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported late on Saturday. As of 1 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, the rainfall affected 121,600 people in six cities across the province. There were 45 houses that collapsed and 118 that were severely damaged, the broadcaster added.

China typically receives its highest rainfall in the summer. Chinese experts have warned recently that extreme weather could cause danger. Last month, central Henan province was hit by severe storms, with the provincial capital Zhengzhou seeing the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain in just three days. ($1 = 6.4825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021