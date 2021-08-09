Three minor sisters burnt to death as cylinder catches fire in UP

Three minor sisters were burnt to death when an LPG cylinder caught fire at their home in a village in the Aahraula area here, police said on Monday.

The cylinder leaked on Sunday evening when Dipanjali (11), Shivansi (6) and Shrejal (4) were in the kitchen of their home in Imamgarh village while their mother had stepped out to get some water, the added.

As the cylinder caught fire, they sisters got trapped in the room and raised an alarm, the police said.

Alerted by their cries for help, villagers gathered at the spot and helped control the fire, following which the girls were rushed to a hospital, where Dipanjali and Shivansi were declared dead, police officials said.

Shrejal died during treatment late in the night, they said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.