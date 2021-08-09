TAKE A LOOK-U.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts

Left Menu

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded a dire warning on Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame.

Below is a digest of the main stories: > U.N. sounds clarion call over 'irreversible' climate impacts > EXPLAINER-The U.N. climate report's five futures - decoded > To save the planet, focus on cutting methane - U.N. climate > Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report > Once-in-50-year heatwaves now happening every decade -U.N.

