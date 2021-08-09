Left Menu

Collective effort of Govt and private sector needed to avert climate crisis

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the world’s leading authority on climate science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:29 IST
“The findings of the IPCC reaffirm those of the Climate Change Commission and confirm why this Government is right to prioritise climate action,” James Shaw said.  Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the release of the latest scientific evidence on global climate change, its impacts and future risks.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the world's leading authority on climate science. Its latest report released today has been authored by thousands of scientists and reviewers from more than 100 countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand. The findings provide the starkest warning yet of the risk facing our children, our planet, and future generations unless urgent action is taken.

"Right now, Ministers and agencies are discussing what action they will take to bring down emissions in their sector, which will form the basis of our forthcoming Emission Reduction Plan. We must use this chance to review progress and make sure the actions we are committing to will cut emissions in line with what the latest science requires. Anything less will not be enough.

"The findings of the IPCC reaffirm those of the Climate Change Commission and confirm why this Government is right to prioritise climate action," James Shaw said.

Since its establishment in 1988, the IPCC has released five Assessment Reports, each of which updates the established science on climate change. Today's report is the IPCC's Sixth Assessment report.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

