PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:49 IST
Light to moderate rain in UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

While Laharpur (Sitapur) received 15 cm rainfall; Kunda (Pratapgarh) 13 cm; Bareilly, Karchhana (Prayagraj) 9 cm each; Tanda (Ambedkar Nagar) and Baberu (Banda) 8 cm each; Deoband (Saharanpur); Churk (Sonbhadra); Patti (Pratapgarh) and Ghazipur 6 cm each; and Robertsganj (Sonbhadra) 5 cm, it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Lakhimpur Kheri observatory while the lowest minimum temperature over the state was 23 degrees Celsius recorded at Ghazipur observatory, it said.

The MET has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over state on August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

