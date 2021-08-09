Left Menu

COVID-19: Aurangabad hoteliers demand relaxation in operation timings

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hotel owners in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Monday demanded relaxed timings for operation amid the COVID-19 outbreak and threatened to protest by handing over establishment keys to authorities if they are not met.

The outbreak had hit business for 18 months now and the local administration was allowing operations only till 4 pm unlike Pune where hotels could operate till 10 pm and carry out parcel service till 11 pm on all days, Hotel Owners' Association secretary Kishor Shetty told PTI.

''If our demands for relaxation in timings are not met in two days, then we shall hand over our hotel keys to the district administration as a mark of protest,'' he warned. The association had, earlier, demanded waiver of bar license fees claiming these outlets were closed all through the pandemic.

