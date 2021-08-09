World News Roundup: Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'; Thunberg: 'Massive public pressure' needed to galvanize climate fight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus's potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should "choke on" the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former Soviet republic since 1994, to change course from a crackdown on his political opponents.

Thunberg: 'Massive public pressure' needed to galvanize climate fight

Calling for "massive" pressure to fight climate change after Monday's dire report by a U.N. science panel, activist Greta Thunberg said she plans to go to this year's global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, after all. The major U.N. conference will test countries' ambition to limit global warming, which a landmark scientific report on Monday warned was dangerously close to escalating beyond the limits countries agreed on.

Defiant Lukashenko says Belarusian Olympic defector was 'manipulated'

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday a Belarusian sprinter who defected at the Olympic Games in Tokyo had been "manipulated" by outside forces and would not have fled abroad otherwise. Sounding defiant on the first anniversary of an election which opponents said was rigged to let him win, Lukashenko denied being a dictator and said he was not involved in the death of an opposition activist found hanged last week in Kyiv.

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

Germany's defence minister rejected on Monday calls for its soldiers to return to Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took Kunduz city where German troops were deployed for a decade.

Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, losing more troops in combat in Kunduz than anywhere else since World War Two.

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the report from the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1 warned.

Drone footage shows devastation after wildfires ravage Turkey's pine forests

Until devastated by wildfires, hills near the Turkish sea resort of Marmaris were decked in thick green pine forest. Now these same hills form a ghostly, grey-brown landscape topped with blackened tree stumps as though sketched in charcoal. Drone footage from the small tourist seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris from before and after what President Tayyip Erdogan has called Turkey's worst wildfires shows the extent of the devastation.

Zambia's Lungu faces tight election contest as debt crisis bites

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu will seek to fend off a perennial opposition challenger in a vote on Thursday that may be decided by frustrated young voters amid economic turmoil and a pending bailout for one of Africa's most indebted nations. Investors are closely watching the Aug. 12 vote in the major copper producer which had the continent's first pandemic-era sovereign default in November.

Afghan forces battling to retake Kunduz as Taliban advance in north

Afghan commandoes launched a counter-attack on Monday to try to beat back Taliban fighters who overran the northern city of Kunduz a day earlier, with residents fleeing the conflict describing the almost constant sound of gunfire and explosions. Kunduz was one of at least three provincial capitals seized by the insurgents in the north over the weekend, as their offensive gathered pace following Washington's announcement that it would end its military mission in Afghanistan by the end of August.

Treated like a 'toy': Another Belarusian athlete on life under Lukashenko

After Konstantin Yakovlev's handball team won the Belarusian championship in 2007, they were about to go on holiday in the off season when they were told to stay put and wait for a special visitor: President Alexander Lukashenko. Yakovlev, 36, recalls how his team had to put their kit on and hold a pretend practice session that Lukashenko could watch. They were also given special instructions beforehand on how to speak to the 66-year-old president.

S.Korea and U.S. to begin preliminary military exercises on Tuesday -Yonhap

South Korea and the United States will begin preliminary military drills on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, despite North Korea's warning that the exercises would dent signs of an inter-Korean thaw. The drills, called Crisis Management Staff Training, were designed to examine the allies' readiness to respond to a potential contingency, and will be held until Friday before switching to full-scale exercises scheduled for Aug. 16-26, Yonhap said, citing unidentified military and government sources.

