Tower Bridge stuck open due to a technical fault

London's Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault, authorities said Monday.

Images of the landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.

Advertisement

"Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,'' the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement. "We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible." City of London police urged people to avoid the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)