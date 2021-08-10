Mamata conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district on her way to Jhargram, a senior official of the state government said.

Banerjee was very unhappy with the Damodar Valley Corporation releasing ''excessive water'' leading to the flood situation, the official said.

She is likely to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district on Tuesday.

At least 23 persons have lost their lives and several lakhs of people have been displaced in seven districts of Bengal in the flood which Banerjee has described as ''man-made''. She has held DVC responsible for the flood situation, claiming it has released ''excessive water'' from its dams. The DVC, however, rejected the allegation saying it discharges water after taking consent of the state government and blaming it for the deluge is not justified. Meanwhile, the flood situation has improved slightly following less rainfall and improved weather conditions, officials said.

The water also receded from certain affected areas. The DVC on Monday released 45,000 cusec of water, an official of the Corporation said.

