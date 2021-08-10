Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists

The company last week postponed the capsule's much awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks. Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule

Boeing Co said on Monday it was assessing multiple dates this month for the launch of its CST-100 Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station. The company last week postponed the capsule's much awaited launch after discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during pre-launch checks.

Prehistoric cave paintings in Spain show Neanderthals were artists

Neanderthals may have been closer to our species of prehistoric modern human than previously believed after cave paintings found in Spain proved they had a fondness for creating art, one of the authors of a new scientific report said on Sunday. Red ochre pigment discovered on stalagmites in the Caves of Ardales, near Malaga in southern Spain, were created by Neanderthals about 65,000 years ago, making them possibly the first artists on earth, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021