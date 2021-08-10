Left Menu

Four killed, three injured in Algerian forest fires

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 10-08-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 04:09 IST
Four people were killed and three injured on Monday night in wildfires in mountainous areas east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, state news agency APS reported.

Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in Tizi Ouzou province, some 100 km (62 miles) from Algiers, it said.

Some fires erupted near houses, forcing inhabitants to flee, it said.

