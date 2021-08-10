Jharkhand says trench dug by Bengal at border spiralling elephant attacks

An elderly woman was trampled to death while fast asleep in her hut in the Chatra district in Jharkhand last week by a herd of about a dozen elephants that wreaked havoc and vandalized several houses, destroying standing crops.

A day before, a 60-year-old man was killed in a village in the Ramgarh district by wild elephants that devoured food grains at an Anganwadi center, besides damaging houses.

Just before that, a herd of 23 was on a rampage in Hazaribag, damaging the standing maize and sugarcane crops after killing a villager.

One of the major reasons behind the increase in attacks is the digging of a trench by West Bengal near the inter-state border, obstructing the natural corridor of the pachyderms, Jharkhand officials said.

The 6.5 km trench at the Jharkhand-Bengal border blocked the natural corridor, resulting in havoc by elephants in populated areas on the Jharkhand side, they said.

Officials in Kolkata said the trench with live wires is aimed to prevent jumbos from entering human habitations amid the rise in the number of human casualties in elephant attacks on the West Bengal side.

In a letter to the West Bengal government, Jharkhand's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Rajeev Ranjan raised apprehension over reports that another trench of 128 km is being planned along Bankura-Jhargram at the borders with Jharkhand and Odisha.

''If such a scheme is implemented by the Government of West Bengal, it will block the traditional inter-state movement of elephants... This will increase the serious human-wildlife conflict and will also cause problems for their group of elephants. It will also be counterproductive for the conservation work of elephants,'' the letter said.

However, the West Bengal government said that there are no plans of digging more trenches.

''...At present, there is no proposal or scheme for digging any elephant trenches or electric fencing the border between West Bengal and Jharkhand,'' West Bengal's Additional Chief Secretary in the Forest Department wrote to the Jharkhand government in reply.

However, because of the existing trench, the movement of elephants has been confined to Jharkhand, due to which they are entering villages in search of food and water, officials in Ranchi said.

''Trenches by West Bengal are creating a lot of problems for both the states. We requested West Bengal to stop this. The issue has been somewhat resolved,'' Ranjan told PTI ''Now, West Bengal is not digging ditches beyond what they did. They also realized that digging trenches would ultimately not hinder the movement of elephants because in course of time it gets filled up or the depth gets reduced. This step was detrimental for the general movement of wildlife,'' he added.

Jharkhand witnesses about 70-75 deaths every year in elephant attacks, Ranjan said.

A senior forest official of Jharkhand said there were several instances when baby elephants had to be rescued from semi-filled trenches.

''For the safety of the people and to track the movement of herds, while neighboring Odisha and Chhattisgarh cooperate, there is seldom any information from the West Bengal side,'' another official in Ranchi said.

Mamta Priyadarshi, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jamshedpur, said the trench dug by West Bengal has resulted in a decline in the population of elephants in the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary from about 120 to 52 as the jumbos that went to West Bengal could not come back.

Dalma has been the favorite summer abode of elephants from Odisha and West Bengal. They visit Dalma in February and go back in September, officials said.

West Bengal's Chief Wildlife Warden VK Yadav said an inter-state meeting should be convened to resolve the issues.

''Let there be an inter-state meeting where they can raise their issues and everything can be sorted out. The trench with live wire along a short stretch of land dug up in the past, is only aimed to prevent jumbos from entering human habitations,'' he told PTI.

He said the trench can only lead a herd towards the Mayurjharna Elephant Reserve in Paschim Medinipur district, but in no way it can be linked with elephant depredations in the neighboring state. Instead, the Subarnarekha canal along the interstate border is forcing elephants to stray into habitations and West Bengal has also been a victim, Yadav said.

Sourav Chandra, the DFO of Hazaribag East Division in Jharkhand, said a new trend was seen this year that elephants entered villages during monsoon as well.

Normally they visit these areas during paddy harvesting, which takes place after the monsoon, he said.

The man-elephant conflict has claimed about 1,500 lives since the creation of Jharkhand in 2000, officials said.

