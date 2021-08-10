Left Menu

'Man-made flood': Mamata hits out at Centre over Ghatal situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre on Tuesday over flood in the Paschim Medinipur district, stating that the situation was a result of the Centre dilly-dallying the Ghatal Master Plan project.After touring the flood-hit areas of Ghatal, Banerjee said she would send a team to New Delhi to pursue the Centre in approving the project.This is a man-made flood.

PTI | Ghatal | Updated: 10-08-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 15:04 IST
'Man-made flood': Mamata hits out at Centre over Ghatal situation
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre on Tuesday over flood in the Paschim Medinipur district, stating that the situation was a result of the Centre dilly-dallying the Ghatal Master Plan project.

After touring the flood-hit areas of Ghatal, Banerjee said she would send a team to New Delhi to pursue the Centre in approving the project.

''This is a man-made flood. The Centre is not paying heed to our requests for the Ghatal Master Plan. Repeated requests are falling into deaf ears,'' she said.

''I have conducted a survey of the area. I will prepare a report on this,'' she added.

As per the Ghatal Master Plan, several projects would be undertaken to desilt the rivers in the area, repair the canals and build a dam on the Shilabati river, among others.

Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of the areas while returning from Jhargram.

Her helicopter landed Moyrapukur from where she went to meet people affected by the flood.

The administrative meeting, which was scheduled to be held at an auditorium in the area, was cancelled because it was inundated in floodwater, officials said.

At least seven districts in West Bengal were flooded and at least 23 persons killed amid incessant rains last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021