PWD to install three high-mast Tricolours by August 15 in Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) will install high-mast Tricolours in East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh and East Vinod Nagar by August 15 to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

The project is being executed under the Delhi government's 'Deshbhakti budget'.

Advertisement

According to PWD officials, they had to install high-mast Tricolours at five locations by August 15 as a sample exercise but now, three would be installed by the deadline.

East Kidwai Nagar falls in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency which is New Delhi. East Vinod Nagar is in Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj and Rani Bagh falls in PWD Minister Satyendar Jain's constituency Shakurbasti.

''We are doing this on a very short notice so we are striving hard to get it done. We are certain that 100-ft high Tricolours will be installed by August 15 at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh and East Vinod Nagar. Work on these sites have also begun,'' a senior PWD official said.

He said two more locations were identified in Dwarka and Kalkaji, but high-mast flags were unlikely to come up there by August 15.

''It took some time to identify the location to install flags in these two constituencies so we cannot say if the work will be completed there by August 15 but we are giving our best efforts,'' the official added.

In March this year, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget themed on patriotism and named 'Deshbhakti budget' under which Rs 45 crore has been set aside to install high-mast Tricolour at 500 locations across the national capital.

Another PWD official said that after August 15 more locations will be identified and more high-mast flags will be installed.

''In East Kidwai Nagar the high-mast flag is being set up in the park of a newly redeveloped residential complex. In East Vinod Nagar and Rani Bagh, flags are being set up in public parks,'' he said.

''We are surveying public places, parks, grounds, school buildings, residential complexes for installing more flags at 500 locations,'' the official said.

He said high-mast flags will be set up on the lines of the one at the Connaught Place in such a fashion that at least one is visible at every 2-3 kms.

The official said a tender for the project has also been floated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)