German flood recovery fund to amount to 30 bln eur -sources

The German government and the federal states have agreed on a flood recovery fund of 30 billion euros ($35 billion), two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. More than 180 people died. Of the 30 billion euros, 28 billion will be split between the federal government and the states, the sources said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-08-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 18:07 IST
The German government and the federal states have agreed on a flood recovery fund of 30 billion euros ($35 billion), two government sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and flooding last month took many towns in western and southern Germany by surprise despite extreme weather warnings. More than 180 people died.

Of the 30 billion euros, 28 billion will be split between the federal government and the states, the sources said. The remaining 2 billion would be provided by Berlin for infrastructure projects such as motorways. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

