Odd News Roundup: Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

Advertisement

After an evening walk under overcast skies with rains not far away, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in India are treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas, and pumpkins is laid out for the Asian elephants at a sanctuary near the banks of the Yamuna River, on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)