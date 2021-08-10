Altigreen enters Chennai with road-ready EVs

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI): Electric vehicle maker Altigreen which has partnered with EV fleet operator MoEVing has launced its service in Chennai following its successful launch in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

''The leading EV manufacturer has joined hands with MoEVing Urban Mobility to facilitate the launch of Altigreen's electric mobility solutions for last mile delivery in the region'', a company statement said here.

Advertisement

Altigreen has now expanded its network across markets including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and in Chennai.

''Our road-ready vehicles have been exclusively conceptualized for the needs of Indian roads as also a solution to rising environmental concerns. The demand for sustainable, clean and affordable vehicles for last-mile delivery is at an all time high'', Altigreen Propulsion Labs, CEO, Amitabh Saran said.

''We believe our partnership with MoEVing will help both of us to cater to this demand and achieve our target of deploying environment friendly mobility solutions in the region'', he added.

Altigreen said it has already opened multiple service centres in Chennai and it would roll out its EV solutions for grocery and doorstep goods delivery.

The company was further developing a network in other areas like Coimbatore.

''Excited to kick-off operations in Chennai. A state known for its leadership in automotive manufacturing, innovation..we are happy to start our journey in Tamil Nadu with Altigreen... '', MoEVing CEO, Vikash Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)