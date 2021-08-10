DDA nod to policy for e-auction of CNG station sites, modification in parking norms

The DDA on Tuesday gave its approval to a policy for e-auction of CNG station sites, seeking to bring greater transparency and increase efficiency in the process of allotment, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the highest decison-making body of the Delhi Development Authority, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

''To bring in transparency and increase efficiency in the process of allotment of CNG station sites plots, the Authority has approved policy for e-auction of CNG station sites, under which the DDA will allot sites to individuals or gas distribution companies and/or its Letter of Intent (LoI) holders through the mode of auction on license basis,'' the DDA said in a statement.

Earlier, the lands were allotted for five years and increase in the rates was also uncertain, as it was related to average auction rates. Under the new policy, the tenure of the licence is 10 years, renewable up to 30 years and increase in the licence fee is fixed, a senior official said.

Among other decisions approved by the Authority on Tuesday, included.

The development control norms of multi-level parking for ''private modes'' were approved by the Authority for consideration and final approval by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as part of amendment to Master Plan of Delhi 2021, he said.

The proposal had preliminary approval of the Authority after its meeting held on April 13, 2021. After that, a public notice was issued for inviting objections and suggestion, officials said.

Master plan has different categories and 'private mode' is one such category, which is related to parking for cars and non-motorised vehicles, which are privately-owned. ISBT, bus terminals, taxi or terminal stands are parking facilities in 'public mode' category, the senior official said.

The new norms will bring more clarity in terms of the FAR (floor area ratio) to be utilised for commercial use, which is a pre-requisite considering the viability of the projects, the statement said.

The current modification has adopted a graded approach for apportionment of commercial FAR on the plots which varies as per the plot size. The norms have introduced flexibility in provisioning of commercial FAR for specific size of plots to be constructed for public use provided the stipulated condition of Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) and Traffic Management Plan (TMP) is fulfilled, it added.

It has been mandated that the construction of MLCP (multi-level car parking) is to be linked with TIA and TMP studies, and the management aspect of assigning a single agency to ensure proper utilisation of the MLCP and decongestion of the adjoining areas, the DDA said.

Besides, annual accounts of the Authority for the year 2019-2020 were also approved, the statement said.

On the e-auction policy for CNG stations, the DDA said, to promote green fuel in the capital city, the Authority decided to grant discount of 50 per cent on the value of land in fixing the reserve price. The licence fee (reserve price) is substantially lesser in comparison to fee payable in neighbouring states.

The new policy will encourage private investment by improving the environment of certainty, it said.

The policy is futuristic and improve ease of doing business. It allows CNG and any other non-fossil fuel. Further, only restrictions are those mandated by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL), the DDA said.

Any gas distributing companies, their LoI holders or even those persons who are likely to get LoI within a period of one year, are eligible to participate in the auction. Therefore, any person who may not be having LoI at the time of auction but is eligible to get LoI of IGL can also participate in the e-auction process, officials said.

It was also decided to allot 25 per cent sites directly to IGL for running the station on Company Owned Company Operate (COCO) model, the statement said.

As part of computerisation of processes related to Housing Department, the processes in PM-UDAY and land disposal have already been computerised. It was brought to the notice of the Authority that processes of housing have also been computerised and from June 1, 2021, only online applications are being received. Offline process has been done away with, the DDA said.

There is no pendency on part of DDA in the Housing Department cases prior to June 1, 2021, DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

However, there are pending 882 cases, where action is awaited on part of applicants, either payments are due or some documents need to be submitted. The name and other details of these applicants have been uploaded on DDA's website, the statement said.

The Land Disposal Department of DDA is also making similar efforts to reduce pendency and it is expected to bring down the pendency within the time limit prescribed by the Citizen Charter by September 2021, it added.

