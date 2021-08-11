Left Menu

Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim countries, says PM Imran Khan

11-08-2021
Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim countries, says PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan has great potential in attracting tourists from Muslim countries as leading travel destinations such as Europe were developing an Islamophobic mind set.

Addressing a function during a day-long visit to Karachi, Khan said the government plans to build resorts that would attract tourists from Muslim countries.

''In the past there were many places in the world that our people used to go to spend their holidays, including Europe. But since Islamophobia has increased they now face great problems because of it. They don't want to take their wives and children there. So, a place like Pakistan has great potential,'' he said.

''Our country has great potential to become a popular tourist place for people from Muslim countries and our government will do its best to facilitate them with best resorts and other facilities,'' he said.

Speaking on the United Nations report on climate change which was released on Monday, Khan said, ''We are very fortunate because we are one of the countries who are far ahead in protecting [ourselves] from climate change.'' He noted that there were forest fires in several countries, including Greece, Turkey and the United States, while unprecedented floods in many others. ''All this is due to climate change,'' he said.

He said mangrove forests in Sonmiani in Balochistan province were the ''best'' to deal with climate change, because they produced great quantities of oxygen.

