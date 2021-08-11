Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest; Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 02:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest

Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.

Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

After an evening walk under overcast skies with rains not far away, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in India are treated to a feast of their favourite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins is laid out for the Asian elephants at a sanctuary near the banks of the Yamuna River, on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura.

