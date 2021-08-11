Coimbatore's First Successful Bone Tumour Surgery Without Amputation: A Nine-Year-Old Girl Beats Cancer

Business Wire India A very rare form of bone tumor was detected in a nine-year-old girl during a checkup for a swelling in the thigh. Coimbatore's first successful bone tumor operation without the need for amputation was performed at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

In March 2021, the parents of a nine-year-old girl consulted with the orthopedic doctor at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital for a swelling in the child's left thigh. After a thorough examination and evaluation, the doctors had found that the girl was suffering from Ewings' sarcoma, a rare form of bone tumor.

Advertisement

What is Ewing's sarcoma? Ewings' sarcoma is a rare form of bone tumor that usually grows in the cartilage or near the nerves in the pelvic region followed by the femur bone. Though the cause of this type of sarcoma is not evident, it mainly affects people below 20 years of age. Diagnosis can be in the form of CT scans and X-rays that help determine its growth. Fewer than 5000 cases are recorded every year in India.

After the little girl was diagnosed with a bone tumor, efforts were made to kill the cancer cells. The girl was subjected to chemotherapy, to suppress and kill the cancer cells. Chemotherapy is a variety of drugs used to kill fast-growing cells in the body. After undergoing 3 cycles of chemotherapy treatment, the size of the tumor reduced significantly. The challenge was to remove the affected femur bone without amputating the leg. A highly experienced team of oncologists and orthopedic surgeons at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital looked at various options to perform the surgery successfully and to save the child's leg. The child's age was the biggest concern for these specialists as a bone replacement with prosthesis could not be performed, so the concept of extracorporeal radiotherapy was adopted, where the affected bone was removed, treated, and reinserted.

This operation was performed on 10th July 2021. Every precautionary measure was taken for the operation by the team of oncologists and orthopedic surgeons. The diseased bone was resected with oncological principles, taken to the radiation treatment machine, irradiated and reinserted, and positioned in the patient's thighs using plates and screws. Adequacy of resection was confirmed by the frozen sections of the end of the divided bones. Tumour resection is generally done where instead of the whole bone or part being removed, the tumor alone is removed and a metal prosthesis is used for replacement. The method aids in bone tumors where the entire bone need not be removed. The metal prosthesis helps to avoid amputation. A metal prosthesis may be installed for joints as well. Radiation was applied to the bone following all the precautions by Radiation Oncologists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. This innovative and novel procedure was used by SRIOR and will be considered for all appropriate bone tumor treatments. SRIOR has been constantly striving to bring contemporary changes in the field of oncology to avoid amputation. The child was kept under observation for about 10 days and various examinations were conducted to ensure the health and stability of the child. After the observation, the brave child walked, fighting cancer with non-weight-bearing ambulation.

This operation was performed by an expert team of Oncosurgeons: Dr. Karthikesh, Dr. Bhargavi, Orthopedic surgeons: Dr. Mohan, Dr. Gokul, Radiation Oncologists: Dr. Karthika, Dr. Krishnapriya, Dr. Vivek, Pathologist: Dr. Sethu Madhavan, Anesthesiologist: Dr. GB. Sundarraj, and Medical Oncologist: Dr. P. Guhan, the Director of SRIOR. Their collective vision and determination made the cancer survivor walk back home ambulant.

With innovation in medical technology, new approaches and techniques have led to breakthroughs in treatments. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has proudly performed Coimbatore's first successful bone tumor operation without amputation. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital adopts the latest treatment techniques and procedures to ensure each patient that walks through their doors, leaves with the confidence that they're on track to living healthier with a better quality of life post-treatment.

Visit the hospital to consult with doctors that are experts in their respective medical field. In the event you live far away, they provide online video consultation (https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com) for those who require an immediate consultation for their health issues. Doctors are available round the clock to provide effective treatment. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's services are at par with global benchmarks, ensuring that people get the treatment they need.

About Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated right in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways become a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats thousands upon thousands of patients each year. From the most advanced procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding outcomes.

https://www.youtube.com/c/SriRamakrishnaHospital https://www.facebook.com/SriRamakrishnaHospital https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sri_Ramakrishna_Hospital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)