L-G Manoj Sinha will preside over main Independence Day function in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-08-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 11:51 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir while District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons shall be the chief guests in their respective districts.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the lieutenant governor will preside over the main Independence Day function to be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

While the L-G's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu, the mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar shall attend the main functions in their respective cities.

The DDC chairpersons shall preside over the functions and rake salute at march past in their respective districts.

Block Development Council chairpersons will preside over the functions in their respective blocks while presidents of municipal committees and councils will do the honors in their respective areas.

