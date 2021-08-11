Parts of UP get light rainfall, more likely in next 2 days

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in Uttar Pradesh while isolated places in the eastern part of the state were lashed by heavy showers, the meteorological department said.

According to the Met department, light rain also occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall was recorded in Allahabad, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Basti, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, Ballia, Lucknow, and Sultanpur.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the Met Office said.

Rain/thundershowers are very likely at many places in the state on August 13 and at a few places on August 14 over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on August 13 and 14.

