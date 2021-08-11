Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:10 IST
Belur Math to reopen from August 18
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, will be open for devotees and visitors for about five hours from August 18, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The math will be open from 8 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 5:45 pm every day from August 18 following some improvement in the Covid situation, the spokesman told PTI.

The Belur math had closed its doors from April 22 following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. On July 24, the math had opened its doors for a day on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

''In deference to the wishes of thousands of devotees and after consulting the situation with health experts, administration and among senior monks, we have decided to open the Belur Math now but all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed,'' the spokesman said.

He said devotees and visitors must produce, at the entry point, a photocopy of the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate of two doses, along with any one of the identity cards (such as Aadhaar/PAN/Voter's ID).

Alternatively, a Covid Negative Certificate of the test conducted within the last 72 hours should be produced along with any one of the identity cards (such as Aadhaar/Pan/Voter's ID).

Only those devotees and visitors fulfilling the above conditions will be allowed inside the Belur Math premises.

No meeting with senior monks of the order or attending the famous evening prayer and arati will be allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

