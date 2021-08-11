Left Menu

Algeria wildfire toll rises to 65, state television says

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:14 IST
Algeria wildfire toll rises to 65, state television says
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
Wildfires tearing through forested areas of northern Algeria have killed at least 65 people, state television reported on Wednesday, as blazes continued to rage for a second day.

On Tuesday the government said at least 42 people had died, including 25 soldiers who had been deployed to fight the fires that were burning most strongly in the mountainous Kabylie region.

