Amethi: 3-year-old girl killed, two other children hurt in wall collapse

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:08 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
A three-year-old girl was killed and two other children injured on Wednesday when a wall collapsed on them following incessant rain in the Jais area here. The incident took place in Masoodwada locality of Jais when a ''kutcha'' wall of a house collapsed on Wednesday morning, Tiloi SDM Yogendra Singh said.

The children were alone in the house at that time as their mother had gone out to make some purchases, Singh said, adding that while one of them, Alisha (3), died on the spot, two others have been admitted to a community health center for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

