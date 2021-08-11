Left Menu

India fully capable of harnessing best scientific minds: Consumer Affairs Secretary

She was addressing a two-day webinar on recent emerging fields in Science and Technology to celebrate Azadika Amrit Mahotsava- India 75.Nandan said the National Test House NTH has made lives simpler for the people of the country.The NTH today is associated with big and small discoveries that have made our lives easier.

India is fully capable of harnessing the best scientific minds in the country, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Wednesday.

''The time has come where we can work together to achieve the goal of scientific development in the country, to address the needs of our billions of Indians and to harness our strengths to become truly 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in every respect, and in fact to show the world the new developments that India is fully capable of harnessing with the best scientific minds that we have in our country,” she said. She was addressing a two-day webinar on recent emerging fields in Science and Technology to celebrate 'Azadika Amrit Mahotsava- India @75'.

Nandan said the National Test House (NTH) has made lives simpler for the people of the country.

“The NTH today is associated with big and small discoveries that have made our lives easier. The humble pressure cooker, which today is an integral part of all households, was developed with the contribution of scientists at the NTH,” she added.

