500 saplings planted in Haryana on Teej

Five hundred saplings were planted by girls in Haryana Wednesday as part of the government’s new initiative – ‘Lado ki Bagiya' – under an ongoing campaign to set up forest patches across the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday inaugurated 'Lado ki Bagiya Oxy Van (forest)' spread on five acres of land in Khanpur Khurd village of Jhajjar district on the occasion of Hariyali Teej festival.

Extending his best wishes after the inauguration, which was conducted through virtual mode, he dedicated the initiative to girls and environment lovers.

''Every daughter should be given a chance to shine'', he said, as per an official statement.

Three crore saplings will be planted in the state during the Monsoon season, he said.

Notably, ''Oxy Vans'' are coming up in different parts of the state including Panchkula, where trees over big chunks of lands are being planted to create “green lungs” so that residents can breathe in fresh oxygen.

The government has created 'Haryana Forest Management Information System App' for sharing information related to the availability of plants.

On this app, people can get information about the places where different types of plants are available.

The government has also set up 60 herbal parks in Haryana and four more will be set up at different places soon.

A medicinal forest is being developed on about 5,000 acres of land in Morni area, Khattar said.

Flower cultivation is being done in Gurugram and Rewari, and the same is being promoted on 116 acres of land in Murthal and 11 acres in Yamunanagar, he added.

The CM said that the concept of Oxy Van, was started from Panchkula and Karnal, is now being adopted across the state.

Students, youth, voluntary organisations and social organisations are actively participating in this and their efforts deserve applause, he said.

“In our scriptures, trees are considered auspicious and are symbolic of creation and that is why they are worshipped,'' he added.

Forest and Education Minister Kanwar Pal said 'Lado ki Bagiya' is a one-of-its-kind initiative.

