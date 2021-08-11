Bureaucratic reshuffle: Kamlesh Kumar Pant appointed NPPA chief

Senior bureaucrat Kamlesh Kumar Pant has been appointed as chairperson of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) as part of senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Wednesday.

Pant, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is currently posted in his cadre state Himachal Pradesh.

He has been appointed in place of Shubhra Singh, who has been repatriated to her cadre state Rajasthan, according to an order of the personnel ministry.

Amrit Lal Meena, a 1989 batch lAS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Senior bureaucrats Sudhir Garg and Jayant Sinha have been appointed as Additional Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority; and Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, respectively.

Sanjiv Kumar, Executive Director (North), Food Corporation of India will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the order said.

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Garg, at present in his cadre state Kerala, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Suman Sharma, Additional DGFT, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce will be Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the order said.

Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power has been moved to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the same position.

The officer will also hold the additional charge of the post of chairman, Central Pollution Control Board, the order added. PTI AKV SRY

