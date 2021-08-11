Delhi's max temp settles at 35.8 deg C; no rains likely in next 6-7 days, says IMD

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 78 per cent. The weather department has predicted ''partly cloudy sky'' for Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 26 degrees, respectively.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no likelihood of rainfall in Delhi over the next 6-7 days as the monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of Himalayas.

Delhi's air quality was in the ''moderate'' category on Wednesday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6.05 pm stood at 122.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

