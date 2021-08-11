Case of `land grabbing' filed against two brothers in Tulijapur

A case has been registered against two brothers for alleged land grabbing in Tulijapur area of Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Wednesday.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered against Devanand Rochkari and Balasaheb Rochkari for alleged encroachment on the land of Mankawati Tirth Kund, an ancient shrine, on Tuesday, said an official. No arrest has been made in the case yet. Earlier, district collector Kaustub Divegaokar had ordered registration of a criminal case against the duo for allegedly grabbing the land which belongs to the Tuljapur municipal council by forging documents and making illegal construction there.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)