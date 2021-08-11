Left Menu

Case of `land grabbing' filed against two brothers in Tulijapur

Earlier, district collector Kaustub Divegaokar had ordered registration of a criminal case against the duo for allegedly grabbing the land which belongs to the Tuljapur municipal council by forging documents and making illegal construction there.

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:32 IST
Case of `land grabbing' filed against two brothers in Tulijapur
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against two brothers for alleged land grabbing in Tulijapur area of Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Wednesday.

A case of forgery and cheating was registered against Devanand Rochkari and Balasaheb Rochkari for alleged encroachment on the land of Mankawati Tirth Kund, an ancient shrine, on Tuesday, said an official. No arrest has been made in the case yet. Earlier, district collector Kaustub Divegaokar had ordered registration of a criminal case against the duo for allegedly grabbing the land which belongs to the Tuljapur municipal council by forging documents and making illegal construction there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021