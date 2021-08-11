Remove illegal encroachments in Seemapuri: Delhi minister to officials
Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday conducted an inspection in Seemapuri assembly constituency and asked officials to remove illegal encroachments to take up development works, an official statement said.
Officials from Delhi Development Authority (DDA), MCD, Delhi Police and area SDM were present during the inspection.
''Gautam directed the officials to take immediate action on pending projects and resolve the issue of illegal encroachment on government land in Seemapuri,'' the statement said.
''I had apprised the DDA officials of this illegal encroachment as it is preventing the government to undertake developmental activities. This encroachment is happening in broad daylight and the officials are not taking any cognizance of the matter,'' Gautam said in the statement.
In NK Block, Captain Javed Ali Marg, the minister directed the officials to remove illegal occupation of animal husbandry on DDA land and construct a park, the statement said.
