Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - EMSC
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:32 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck about 92 km east-southeast of Mati, Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 60 km, EMSC said.
