Red-light area being searched in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The red-light area of Ganga Jamuna here was sealed on Wednesday evening and house-to-house searches are underway to rescue minor girls trapped in flesh trade, police said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure restricting movement of people was imposed and over 100 police personnel were deployed in the area as women police personnel started the searches, said an official.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the action was initiated after several complaints were received. Around 500 to 700 sex workers operate in the area and most of them hail from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, he said.

The police are also using drones to keep a watch over the area, another official said.

