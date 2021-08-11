Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck about 66 kms southeast of Bobon, Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issuing a tsunami threat warning after the quake.
The quake was at a depth of 50 kms, USGS said.
