Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - USGS

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:54 IST
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - USGS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck about 66 kms southeast of Bobon, Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issuing a tsunami threat warning after the quake.

The quake was at a depth of 50 kms, USGS said.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

