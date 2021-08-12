Left Menu

Greater Noida homebuyers hold protest demanding registry of flats

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:07 IST
Greater Noida homebuyers hold protest demanding registry of flats
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of homebuyers, including women, hit the streets in Greater Noida on Wednesday to protest against the builder of their high-rise societies and the local authority over the pending registry of their flats.

The protest was held outside the camp office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) near Balak Inter College by residents of Supertech Group's Ecovillage I, II and III projects in Greater Noida (West) alias Noida Extension.

''We have been running from pillar to post in order to get the registries of our homes done. Neither the builder is listening to us nor is the GNIDA helping," Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), told PTI.

He said thousands of home-owners are forced to live ''illegally'' in their own homes due to non-registry of their flats which is also causing loss of revenue to the state government.

When contacted, the Supertech Group declined to comment on the issue, while GNIDA officials were not immediately available for response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021