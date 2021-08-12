Left Menu

ISRO's EOS-03 to be launched on Thursday, will help in monitoring of natural disasters

Subsequently, the satellite will reach geostationary orbit using its on-board propulsion system.It will provide real-time images of large area region of interest at frequent intervals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 00:08 IST
ISRO's EOS-03 to be launched on Thursday, will help in monitoring of natural disasters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's Earth Observation satellite (EOS-03), scheduled for launch on Thursday morning, will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts, thunderstorm, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh said the EOS-03 is an excellent agile Earth Observatory which is being launched from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota on Thursday.

''It will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach geostationary orbit using its on-board propulsion system.

''It will provide real-time images of large area region of interest at frequent intervals. This will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events as well as any short term events, he said.

Singh said the new satellite will be capable of obtaining vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst or thunderstorm monitoring. PTI PR AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021